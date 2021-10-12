University Of Utah Develops Exoskeleton To Help Amputees Walk

Engineers from the University of Utah have developed a powered exoskeleton to help amputees move around with less effort, reported 2 KUTV. The machine was made at the University of Utah's Bionic Engineering Lab.

The new experimental machine has already been tested by at least six lower-limb amputees. 74-year-old Salt Lake City amputee Stan Schaar said, "It just felt like a big wind was behind me, pushing me down the road."

So how does it work?

The machine wraps around the waist and leg of the person wearing it. It then uses battery-powered electric motors and embedded microprocessors that enable an amputee to walk around with ease.

Typical prosthetics cannot exactly replicate the work that a human leg does, causing amputees to end up "overexerting their residual-limb and intact-limb muscles to compensate for the lack of energy from the prosthesis."