Diane Keaton Praises Working With Justin Bieber, He 'Was Kind To Everyone'
By Ariel King
October 13, 2021
Diane Keaton had some glowing words for Justin Bieber after the actress starred in his music video for "Ghost." Portraying a grandmother and son, Keaton sat down with PEOPLE to talk about her experience working with the pop star. "Justin was kind to everyone and his team was perfection," she said of the experience.
The video finds Keaton and Bieber's characters navigating grief as they aim to heal for a large loss, the two trying to figure out how to find joy once again. Keaton also said of the experience starring in the music video, "I once directed a music video [for Belinda Carlisle's 1987 hit 'Heaven Is a Place on Earth'] but I have never been in one. It is nothing like playing a part in a movie."
The video was released on Friday, October 8, and was promoted before its release on both Bieber's and Keaton's social media accounts. Keaton expressed her excitement over the release of the music video on Instagram, writing "AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!"
In addition to releasing the music video for "Ghost," Bieber dropped three new singles, "Hailey," "Red Eye" featuring TroyBoi, and "Angels Speak" featuring Poo Bear. Bieber also released a new documentary on Amazon Prime, Justin Bieber: Our World, on October 8, as well.
on the personal front, Bieber has hinted that he's ready to start trying for kids with his wife, Hailey Bieber, but that the decision is ultimately up to her. The couple got married in 2018, and Bieber expressed that he had initially felt as though 2021 would be the year to have a kid. "I am going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out," he said in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe, But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few."