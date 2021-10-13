Diane Keaton Praises Working With Justin Bieber, He 'Was Kind To Everyone'

The video was released on Friday, October 8, and was promoted before its release on both Bieber's and Keaton's social media accounts. Keaton expressed her excitement over the release of the music video on Instagram, writing "AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!"

In addition to releasing the music video for "Ghost," Bieber dropped three new singles, "Hailey," "Red Eye" featuring TroyBoi, and "Angels Speak" featuring Poo Bear. Bieber also released a new documentary on Amazon Prime, Justin Bieber: Our World, on October 8, as well.

on the personal front, Bieber has hinted that he's ready to start trying for kids with his wife, Hailey Bieber, but that the decision is ultimately up to her. The couple got married in 2018, and Bieber expressed that he had initially felt as though 2021 would be the year to have a kid. "I am going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out," he said in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe, But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few."