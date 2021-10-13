Ed Sheeran Joins Coldplay For 'Music Of The Spheres' Album Release Party

Ed Sheeran has been keeping busy as he gets ready to release upcoming studio album, and has recently been making appearances on The Voice as this season's mega mentor. As Sheeran prepares for his tour across Europe in 2022, he'll also be performing as one of iHeartRadio's 2021 Jingle Ball acts. The "Bad Habits" singer will also be joining Elton John for a forthcoming Christmas song, with more details expected to be made available soon.

Coldplay, meanwhile, his hot off the heels of their recent BTS collaboration, "My Universe," which has skyrocketed to the top of the charts. During their performance at Global Citizen Live, Coldplay also brought out Billie Eilish and FINNEAS for a performance of "Fix You." From October 18-21, Coldplay will also be holding a weeklong residency on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The band will also be streaming an album release party with iHeartRadio on October 15, and you can learn more about tuning in here.

Fans will be able to watch Coldplay's exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on the CW App or CWTV.com. For those unable to watch, the album release party can also be listened to via iHeartRadio's Alternative Radio station.