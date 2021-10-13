Kim Kardashian Wins Big In Divorce From Kanye West

Despite being spotted out together over the weekend, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still in the middle of a divorce, and moves are quickly being made.

According to reports, Kim has been awarded the $60 million Hidden Hills estate that the couple shared together, and raised their four kids in. Court documents from the proceedings reveal that negotiations were “extremely cordial” and Kim agreed to pay Kanye cash to even out the property’s value.

Kim and Kanye, who spent the weekend together in New York City as Kim hosted Saturday Night Live, purchased the the 15,000-square-foot house in 2014 for $20 million. Since their divorce filing in February, Kanye has been living at his Wyoming ranch, which he recently put on the market for $11 million.

Kimye's minimalist home has been a major topic of conversation throughout the pair's seven years of marriage. Back in February 2020, Kim gave fans a glimpse into her stunning, neutral and white themed abode via Architectural Digest, who shared via Instagram:

"Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, alongside #AD100 designer @Axelvervoordt transformed a California estate into a fascinating, otherworldly oasis of purity and light. The metamorphosis of the house from suburban McMansion to futuristic Belgian monastery, as Kanye himself blithely describes it, is a story of probing and passion—a testament to the iconoclastic mind of the boundary-defying musician and the fearlessness of the zeitgeist-defining reality star and entrepreneur."