Lizzo's Jaw-Dropping Dress From Cardi B's Party Nearly Broke The Internet
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 13, 2021
Yes, the rumors are true. On Monday, Lizzo set the Internet on fire with her jaw-dropping, see-through dress for Cardi B's 29th birthday bash.
The "Rumors" singer hit up the dancehall themed celebration for Cardi, rocking a dazzling, sheer, fishnet number that fans couldn't get enough of. Lizzo flaunted her flawless ensemble via Instagram, giving various angles of the now infamous dress, so that her 11.6 million followers could see the full vision. She shared a 'look back at moment', showing off the back of her bedazzled gown, writing:
"I wore jimmy choos for the record."
In another post, the songstress, who recently gave a TED Talk on the art of twerking, showed off her dancehall moves for the 'gram, writing:
"A soft twerk to bless ya timeline”.
Lizzo went on to give her followers a glimpse of what she was like inside the Cardi's bash: which made for a clever caption and cool shoe change. She wrote on Instagram:
"Mood when ur too drunk to function at the function (swipe for shoe reveal)"
Fans flooded social media to share their thoughts on the "Good As Hell" singer's look. One tweeter joked:
When you have the same style taste as Lizzo but don't have Lizzos budget I need this dress, it's GORGEOUS!
While another commented, "One thing about Lizzo…that face card ain’t never declining!"
one thing about Lizzo…that face card ain’t never declining!☝🏽— michael is in trouble. (@meimmichael) October 12, 2021
Lizzo's fun night out comes just one week after the star got to relive her teen years while attended the Millennium Tour, where she got to meet Chris Brown and dance with Soulja Boy.
Fun times.