Lizzo's Jaw-Dropping Dress From Cardi B's Party Nearly Broke The Internet

Yes, the rumors are true. On Monday, Lizzo set the Internet on fire with her jaw-dropping, see-through dress for Cardi B's 29th birthday bash.

The "Rumors" singer hit up the dancehall themed celebration for Cardi, rocking a dazzling, sheer, fishnet number that fans couldn't get enough of. Lizzo flaunted her flawless ensemble via Instagram, giving various angles of the now infamous dress, so that her 11.6 million followers could see the full vision. She shared a 'look back at moment', showing off the back of her bedazzled gown, writing:

"I wore jimmy choos for the record."