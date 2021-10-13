Rumors about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans for their daughter's baptism have been swirling for some time now. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed baby Lilibet Diana back in June, however, they have not announced any official christening plans as of now.

“Plans for the baby’s christening have not been finalized,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed to E! News. “As such, any assumptions about what will or will not take place are mere speculation.”

One popular theory about Lilibet's christening is that Harry wants to host the special event at Windsor Castle. The Sussexes lived in Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor grounds during their first year of marriage. Lilibet's big brother, Archie, was christened in the private chapel at Windsor Castle. According to a previous report from the Daily Mail, having Queen Elizabeth in attendance is important to Harry.

Harry reportedly floated the idea of having the christening in Windsor while visiting his home country earlier this year. "Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother," a source told the Daily Mail. As the pandemic continues to make travel challenging, especially with two children in two, Harry and Meghan are "happy to wait until circumstances allow."

While royal watchers would be pleased to see Harry and Meghan reunite with their fellow royals, the Sussexes recently turned down another opportunity to travel back across the pond. The couple's spokesperson informed Us Weekly they will not be in attendance at an upcoming party, hosted by Prince William, in honor of Princess Diana.

Back in July, William and Harry came together amid their ongoing estrangement to unveil a new statue of their late mother in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace. The brothers debuted the statue on what would've been Princess Diana's sixtieth birthday.

The statue unveiling was initially set to be a grand event, however, the ceremony had to be scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Months later, William is set to host an exclusive gala for the statue's donors, as well as close friends and family of Diana. Elton John is one of the few attendees.

Despite Harry's involvement in the statue's commissioning, he will not be traveling back to the U.K. for the party. Instead, he will be "personally connecting with donors regarding the event.”

Many royal experts seem to doubt that Meghan will ever return to the U.K. after stepping down from her royal duties. Should Meghan really not want to return to England, it definitely seems unlikely that Lilibet's christening will be held at Windsor.