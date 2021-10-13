Naked Woman Spotted Wandering Around Denver International Airport

New photos captured a strange moment that went down at Denver International Airport last month, CBS4 reported on Monday (October 11).

The news station obtained a a video, which shows an unidentified naked woman walking around near Gate A-37 on September 19. She reportedly had no luggage with her, and she was holding some kind of bottle in her hands. Ticketed passengers are usually allowed at the gates, reporters noted.

The woman reportedly approached passengers, asking them, "How are you doing? Where are you from?" as bystanders recorded her.

Denver Police officers could be heard saying, "Ma’am, ma’am," as they followed her. As cops were trying to cover her up with a blanket, the laughing woman skipped away from them at one point, reporters say.

A police report claims paramedics transported the woman to University Hospital. Authorities say the woman was experiencing "an undetermined medical episode" at the time. CBS4 says they didn't share the video due to this reason.

Weird stories have been popping up across the U.S. involving nude women. In Florida, authorities were in the middle of an armed standoff when a woman with no clothes on suddenly pulled in a golf cart. Another naked woman was caught on camera acting rather creepy.