North Carolina City Gets Rid Of Old Law Limiting Halloween Tradition

By Sarah Tate

October 13, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Growing up, every child's favorite part of Halloween is trick or treating. Going around a community with your friends, asking neighbors for tasty treats and hoping they hand out full size candy bars or goody bags. One North Carolina town, however, has a city ordinance that limited the pastime to certain age groups or else some kids could face jail time. Now, city leaders are changing the law.

The haunted holiday tradition was up for debate at a Whiteville city council meeting on Tuesday night (October 12), where discussions were held concerning the old-school law, WRAL reports. Under the ordinance, children over the age of 12 were not allowed to trick or treat or else they could be charged with a misdemeanor and potentially face a $50 fine or up to 30 days in jail. The ordinance also stated that trick or treating could not be done after 8:30 p.m.

"The city does not try to regulate other floating holidays," staff said, raising the question, "why is the city trying to regulate Halloween?"

In the end, it was determined the ordinance violated the First Amendment and would likely not hold up in court. The city decided to issue safety guidelines for trick or treating, saying that only children 16 and under can participate and advising parents to supervise.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.