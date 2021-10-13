The 1975 Team Up With Music Declares Emergency For Charity T-Shirt

The 1975 have teamed up with Music Declares Emergency to design special t-shirts and hoodies for a good cause. The merch line, which features the band's signature rectangle logo with the campaign's slogan "No Music On A Dead Planet" alongside the words “The 1975 for MDE.”

“This November, the fate of the planet will be decided at COP26, The UN Climate Change Conference," the band said in a statement. "We are proud to be supporting Music Declares Emergency and their #NOMUSICONADEADPLANET campaign as they fight to ensure a greener future for all.”

Sale proceeds will benefit MDE's fight against climate change. The shirts are on sale here. Check out The 1975's announcement below.