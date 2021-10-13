The Tastiest Dessert In Washington Can Be Found At This Cake Shop

Desserts are perfect in almost every way. You can enjoy a slice of cake after a hearty meal, or sip on a milkshake while eating a burger or some fries. How about donuts for breakfast, or snacking on cookies whenever? There are countless tasty treats to enjoy at any time of the day.

But with so many to choose from, where can you get the best dessert where you live? Eat This, Not That! laid out the most delicious sweets in each state, including Washington state!

Here's the No. 1 treat to get in the Evergreen State:

Sliced Cake at Deep Sea Sugar & Salt!