The Tastiest Dessert In Washington Can Be Found At This Cake Shop
By Zuri Anderson
October 14, 2021
Desserts are perfect in almost every way. You can enjoy a slice of cake after a hearty meal, or sip on a milkshake while eating a burger or some fries. How about donuts for breakfast, or snacking on cookies whenever? There are countless tasty treats to enjoy at any time of the day.
But with so many to choose from, where can you get the best dessert where you live? Eat This, Not That! laid out the most delicious sweets in each state, including Washington state!
Here's the No. 1 treat to get in the Evergreen State:
Sliced Cake at Deep Sea Sugar & Salt!
"This special order cake shop offers up slices at the counter every day, so what's available often varies," writers say. "However, a beloved favorite is the ricotta cake, along with the black currant and blackberry poppyseed cake."
This cake shop has different selections of cake each month, including seasonal flavors. Right now, you can try cakes like vanilla bean custard, chocolate salted caramel, or their limited-time pistachio lemon.
If you want to eat a slice of their decadent cakes, swing by Deep Sea Sugar & Salt at 6601 Carleton Ave S in Seattle.
