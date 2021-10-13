These Are The Top 10 School Districts in Indiana

Choosing a school for your children to attend is a major decision. That's why Niche released its list of the 2022 Best School Districts in Indiana.

Niche says the ranking "is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more."

So what is the best school district in the Hoosier State?

According to Niche, it's the West Lafayette Community School Corporation.

Located in West Lafayette, the district operates three schools and serves 2,396 students in grades K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 16 to 1. According to state test scores, 72% of students are proficient in math and 72% are proficient in reading.

These are the best 10 school districts in Indiana, according to Niche:

West Lafayette Community School Corporation Zionsville Community Schools Carmel Clay Schools Brownsburg Community School Corporation Westfield Washington Schools Hamilton Southeastern School District School Town of Munster School Town of Speedway Plainfield Community School Corporation Northwest Allen County Schools



See how your child's school district ranks here.