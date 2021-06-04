Theses Are the 25 Best High Schools In Indiana
By Anna Gallegos
June 4, 2021
It's high school graduation season.
While seniors walked across the stage to receive their diploma, U.S. News crunched the numbers to find the best high schools in the nation.
U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.
According to the report, Indiana has 414 high schools across 344 districts, with 20,798 full-time teachers and 354,400 students enrolled.
These are the top 25 high schools in Indiana:
- Signature School, Evansville
- West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School, West Lafayette
- Speedway Senior High School, Speedway
- Herron High School, Indianapolis
- Carmel High School, Carmel
- Zionsville Community High School, Zionsville
- Westfield High School, Westfield
- Munster High School, Munster
- Burris Laboratory School, Muncie
- Fishers High School, Fishers
- Heritage Hills High School, Lincoln City
- Hamilton Southeastern High School, Fishers
- Bloomington High School South, Bloomington
- Penn High School, Mishawaka
- Planfield High School, Plainfield
- Jasper High School, Jaspar
- Brownsburg High School, Brownsburg
- Noblesville High School, Noblesville
- Homestead Senior High School, Fort Wayne
- Avon High School, Avon
- Carroll High School, Fort Wayne
- Center Grover High School, Greenwood
- Yorktown High School, Yorktown
- Cloverdale High School, Cloverdale
- Westview Jr-Sr High School, Topeka
See the full list here.
Photo: Getty Images