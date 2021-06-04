Theses Are the 25 Best High Schools In Indiana

It's high school graduation season.

While seniors walked across the stage to receive their diploma, U.S. News crunched the numbers to find the best high schools in the nation.

U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

According to the report, Indiana has 414 high schools across 344 districts, with 20,798 full-time teachers and 354,400 students enrolled.

These are the top 25 high schools in Indiana:

Signature School, Evansville West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School, West Lafayette Speedway Senior High School, Speedway Herron High School, Indianapolis Carmel High School, Carmel Zionsville Community High School, Zionsville Westfield High School, Westfield Munster High School, Munster Burris Laboratory School, Muncie Fishers High School, Fishers Heritage Hills High School, Lincoln City Hamilton Southeastern High School, Fishers Bloomington High School South, Bloomington Penn High School, Mishawaka Planfield High School, Plainfield Jasper High School, Jaspar Brownsburg High School, Brownsburg Noblesville High School, Noblesville Homestead Senior High School, Fort Wayne Avon High School, Avon Carroll High School, Fort Wayne Center Grover High School, Greenwood Yorktown High School, Yorktown Cloverdale High School, Cloverdale Westview Jr-Sr High School, Topeka

See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images