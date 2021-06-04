Feedback

Theses Are the 25 Best High Schools In Indiana

By Anna Gallegos

June 4, 2021

It's high school graduation season.

While seniors walked across the stage to receive their diploma, U.S. News crunched the numbers to find the best high schools in the nation.

U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

According to the report, Indiana has 414 high schools across 344 districts, with 20,798 full-time teachers and 354,400 students enrolled.

These are the top 25 high schools in Indiana:

  1. Signature School, Evansville
  2. West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School, West Lafayette
  3. Speedway Senior High School, Speedway
  4. Herron High School, Indianapolis
  5. Carmel High School, Carmel
  6. Zionsville Community High School, Zionsville
  7. Westfield High School, Westfield
  8. Munster High School, Munster
  9. Burris Laboratory School, Muncie
  10. Fishers High School, Fishers
  11. Heritage Hills High School, Lincoln City
  12. Hamilton Southeastern High School, Fishers
  13. Bloomington High School South, Bloomington
  14. Penn High School, Mishawaka
  15. Planfield High School, Plainfield
  16. Jasper High School, Jaspar
  17. Brownsburg High School, Brownsburg
  18. Noblesville High School, Noblesville
  19. Homestead Senior High School, Fort Wayne
  20. Avon High School, Avon
  21. Carroll High School, Fort Wayne
  22. Center Grover High School, Greenwood
  23. Yorktown High School, Yorktown
  24. Cloverdale High School, Cloverdale
  25. Westview Jr-Sr High School, Topeka

See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images

