These Are The Top 10 School Districts In Louisiana

Deciding which school is best for your child can be a daunting task. To help narrow down the search, Niche.com analyzed student and parent reviews as well as data from the U.S. Department of Education to compile a list of the best school districts in each state for 2022, including test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality and more.

So which school district was chosen as the best in Louisiana?

Zachary Community Public Schools

According to Niche, this school district in East Baton Rouge Parish is the best in the state, earning an overall grade of A+.

With over 5,500 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18 to 1, Zachary Community Public Schools received high marks across all categories, including academics, clubs & activities, college prep, health & safety, and diversity. Test scores indicate that 84% of students are at least proficient in math while 88% are at least proficient in reading.

In addition to its best school district ranking, Zachary Community Public Schools ranked first in districts with the best teachers as well as best school districts for athletes in Louisiana.

These are the Top 10 Best School Districts in Louisiana for 2022:

Zachary Community Public Schools Lincoln Parish Public Schools St. Charles Parish Public Schools Ascension Parish Public Schools West Feliciana Parish Public Schools Sabine Parish Public Schools Cameron Parish Public Schools Plaquemines Parish Public Schools Vermilion Parish Public Schools St. James Parish Public Schools

To see a breakdown of each school district, or to see other schools included on the list, check out the full report here.