What Are Your Odds Of Seeing A Ghost In Ohio?

Spooky season is upon us, and if you’re hoping to encounter some paranormal activity, you’ll have better luck in some states than others.

Luckily, you can use an interactive map to figure out where you’ll have your best (or worst) chances of seeing a ghost anywhere in the U.S. There’s also a “ghoulish graph” to break down the busiest years for ghost sightings, beginning in 1972 and carrying on to 2020.

So, what are your odds of spotting a ghost in Ohio? Cards Chat says your odds are +423200.

Fittingly, Ohio is home to one of the most haunted places in the U.S. That’s according to Conde Nast Traveler, which shared a list of dozens of the most haunted places to visit nationwide, including “hotels, abandoned insane asylums, Broadway theaters, and even a city zoo.”

For Ohio, the most haunted places is the Ohio State Reformatory, located in Mansfield. Its “greatest claim to fame” was serving as a filming location for The Shawshank Redemption. Anyone looking to experience hauntings can embark on an interactive tour, or experience a private paranormal investigation. Find more info about why Conde Nast Traveler added it to their list here.

See the interactive ghost sightings map here.