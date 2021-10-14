At Least 16 Tornadoes Reported In Oklahoma Since Sunday

By Anna Gallegos

October 14, 2021

Tornado, Edmond, Oklahoma.
Photo: Getty Images

Oklahoma has been hit by some wild weather this week.

Since Sunday, October 10, 16 tornadoes have touched down in the Sooner State, KFOR reported. 14 of those tornadoes happened on Sunday and severely damaged the Coweta area.

The two other tornadoes happened on Wednesday morning and triggered a tornado warning for Oklahoma City residents. There were no reports of injuries or significant power outages caused by the storm, but a few homes were damaged in southwest Oklahoma City.

While May is usually the peak month for tornadoes in Oklahoma, the state has experienced more tornadoes this month than in March, April, and May combined.

"Severe weather, tornadoes [don't] care what the calendar says. If you have the heat, you have the wind sheer, you have the lift, you are going to get something that is going to be explosive and the last three or four days have been proof of that for sure,” National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Fox told KFOR.

One of the reasons for the increased number of tornadoes is because of improved technology. Smaller tornadoes that might have been missed by the NWS 20 years ago are now being identified and counted thanks to improved radar and cell phone footage.

