International Space Station Captures Stunning Video Of Utah's Snow

The International Space Station captured the most stunning view of Utah's snow from above, reported ABC 4. Some Utah residents experienced the first big snow of the season this past week, including along the Wasatch Front.

The video posted by the International Space Station shows the powdery-white snow blanketing the mountains.

ISS Above wrote on Twitter Wednesday, October 13th:

"People of Salt Lake City! It seems there has been quite a bit more snow since the last time the [Space Station] passed directly overhead on Sunday. This view is from 1:27 AM MDT today.

It is looking very crisp down there."

Check out the video below.