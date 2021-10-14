This Is What People In North Carolina Fear The Most

Spooky season is here, so people across the country are seeking out horror films or haunted houses hoping to get a good fright. But what do they actually fear the most?

A report recently released by YourLocalSecurity gathered data from Google Trends to determine each state's most searched for phobia in 2021, and the list of fears is pretty telling. "Fear of failure" came in as the most searched phobia in the country, while only one state, Montana, searched for "fear of people" the most.

"Americans are used to keeping an eye out for things that go bump in the night during October, but what about the rest of the year? From small holes to public speaking, people across the country have a wide range of phobias that keep them up at night."

So what do North Carolinians fear the most?

Water

According to the report, people in the Tar Heel State searched for "fear of water" more than any other phobia in 2021, and it turns out that they aren't alone. Seven states in total, the majority of which actually border a body of water, have the phobia: Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Check out the full report here.