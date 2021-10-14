Watch: Carjacker Steals Car As Vehicle Owner Pumps Gas In St. Louis

The owner of a vehicle was pumping gas when a car thief came up from the other side, hopped into the driver's seat and drove off.

According to KMOV, this is not the first gas station car theft in the St. Louis area. The St. Louis police reported 17 stolen cars and 11 burglaries of items inside cars at five different gas stations in the 2nd district since June.

In a video released by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, you can see the suspect get out of the passenger side of a car and slowly creep over to the driver's side of the stolen vehicle as the owner was on the passenger side pumping gas.

The suspect then hops into the driver seat, starts the car and drives off with the gas pump still connected to the car. The victim is blurred out, but it looks like the victim fell over as the suspect took off with his car.

Police say these types of incidents happen because the key fob is usually still in the car when people get out to pump their gas.