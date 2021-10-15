Arizona Mom Delivers Whopping 14-Pound Newborn Baby

One Valley mom delivered a whopping 14-pound newborn baby, reported ABC 15. Cary Patonai and her husband, Tim, is finally home with their new bundle of joy, Finnley.

Cary said, "Finnley just goes along with everything, he's a very well-behaved baby."

Finnley is a miracle for the Patonai family. Parents of two sons already, the couple has been trying to have another baby since last year. They suffered two miscarriages along the way, and prior to that, they experienced 17 other miscarriages.

"Two of those miscarriages were sets of twins so it was very difficult." Cary said, "They were like, oh my God, I can't believe he's so big, they couldn't wait to get him on the scale."

Finnley came out at 14.1 pounds. To put that into perspective, the average newborn baby is about half that weight.

Cary said, "They got him on the scale like 14.1, I’ve never seen it that big, the doctor and one of the sweetest nurses there they were all taking selfies with us, they asked permission of course, but they were just so pumped."

The couple is used to having big babies. Tim, pointing to his other sons said, "I mean this guy right here was 11.1 pounds, and this one was 8.2, so we’re used to having big babies."