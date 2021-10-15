Utah Man Tried Posing As 15 Year Old Student To Attend School

By Ginny Reese

October 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

One Utah man has been taken into custody after attempting to pose as a teenager and register at two different schools, reported ABC 4. The man was attempting to become a student at both of the schools when police were called on him.

The 19-year-old man, whose identity still remains hidden, tried to pose as a 15-year-old student to attend school, according to the Grand County School District. Reports show that the man made attempts at registering at both the middle school and high school in the Grand County School District earlier this week.

Police were called on the man after his failed attempts at registering for classes.

The Grand County School District said:

"We appreciate out partnership with the Moab City Police Department and their efforts to help us ensure the safety of our students."

The man was arrested in eastern Utah shortly after the failed attempts.

There have not yet been any additional details about the man, his identity, or a motive released at this time.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.