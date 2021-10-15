Utah Man Tried Posing As 15 Year Old Student To Attend School

One Utah man has been taken into custody after attempting to pose as a teenager and register at two different schools, reported ABC 4. The man was attempting to become a student at both of the schools when police were called on him.

The 19-year-old man, whose identity still remains hidden, tried to pose as a 15-year-old student to attend school, according to the Grand County School District. Reports show that the man made attempts at registering at both the middle school and high school in the Grand County School District earlier this week.

Police were called on the man after his failed attempts at registering for classes.

The Grand County School District said:

"We appreciate out partnership with the Moab City Police Department and their efforts to help us ensure the safety of our students."

The man was arrested in eastern Utah shortly after the failed attempts.

There have not yet been any additional details about the man, his identity, or a motive released at this time.