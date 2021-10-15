Mac Miller's 'Faces' Mixtape Hits Streaming Services And Fans Are Hype

Mac Miller's spirit and legacy are still living on through his posthumous music.

On Friday, fans were thrilled to discover that the late rapper's 2014 mixtape Faces is making it's way to streaming services in it's entirety for the first time. Faces, the follow-up to his 2013 studio album Watching Movies with the Sound Off, was ranked as one top 20 best rap albums of the year when it dropped seven years ago on Mother's Day, and many would say it marked Mac's evolution from a fun-loving rapper, to an artist who consciously creates music with more depth and darker themes.