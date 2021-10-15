Miranda Lambert Drops Wild West-Inspired Track 'If I Was A Cowboy'

Miranda Lambert is back.

Though to her fans, it must seem as though she hasn't gone anywhere. She dropped The Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and Jon Randal back in May, released a remix of 'Tequila Does' over the summer, and even teamed up with Elle King for her first Top 20 entry into the Billboard charts with 'Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)' this year.

Needless to say, Lambert has been quite busy. So, how is she back? Well, on Friday (October 15), the country music superstar dropped her first solo single since 2019. 'If I Was A Cowboy' is a Wild West-inspired track that Lambert's fans will relish.

"I wrote this song with my new friend, Jesse Frazier. We met doing the remix of 'Tequila Does' and he and I just got together one day, one afternoon for a write and this is what came out of it," Lambert said of the making of 'If I Was A Cowboy.' "You know, it’s funny, he’s a Detroit boy and I’m an East Texan, but somehow we wrote a song about the Wild West together. So it’s pretty cool."

Lambert sings about wanted posters and running from the law in her cowboy-infused fantasy. "If I was a cowboy, I’d be wild and free Rollin’ around these towns like tumbleweeds I’d be a legend at loving and leaving/Nipping on a whiskey and numbing up my feelings/You thought the West was wild but you ain’t saddled up with me/If I was a cowboy, I’d be the queen," she croons on the chorus.