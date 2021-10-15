RaeLynn Shares What Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Gifted Her New Baby

RaeLynn gave birth to her first child last month, and the country singer has now shared what her former mentor on The Voice, Blake Shelton, and his wife, Gwen Stefani, gifted her daughter.RaeLynn sat down with Entertainment Tonight to reveal what her friends have gifted her new daughter, Daisy Rae.

"They've been so sweet, and when Daisy was born they sent this huge thing of flowers," RaeLynn told the outlet. "Gwen and Blake have been so sweet about her."

Many other country artists sent RaeLynn gifts for her new daughter, as well. Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, sent in hot pink Ugg baby slippers, while Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, sent baby Golden Goose sneakers. When RaeLynn first announced her pregnancy last May, she revealed Katelynn Brown had been the first person she had told outside of her own family.

RaeLynn first met Shelton on the set of The Voice in 2012, and the two have remained friends ever since. "Every once in a while, you just meet somebody that you are like, 'This person is going to be in my life for the rest of my life,' and I just know that i am going to know that person," RaeLynn said of when she first met Shelton. "I knew that right when I met Blake, h e was somebody that I knew would be in my life forever and be a constant friend and a constant mentor."

During an interview with Cody Alan last month, RaeLynn revealed that she first came up with the name Daisy Rae while shopping at the mall.