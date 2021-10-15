This Is The Cheapest Place To Eat In Tennessee

Tennessee has no shortage of amazing restaurants. Maybe you want to take your significant other on a date night out or treat yourself to a fancy dessert for a special occasion. Other times, however, you may want a meal that won't break the bank.

Eat This, Not That knows that people can get tired of picking up the same old cheap eats for a quick meal, so they found restaurants around the country where diners can get a full meal or dessert for under $10. The food site recently released a list of the best cheap places to eat in each state, including one longtime restaurant in Tennessee.

"These cheap eats are budget-friendly, allow you to take a break, and oftentimes try a regional dish that you can't find anywhere else."

So which restaurant is the cheapest place to eat in Tennessee?

Dino's