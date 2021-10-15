This Is The Cheapest Place To Eat In Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
October 15, 2021
Tennessee has no shortage of amazing restaurants. Maybe you want to take your significant other on a date night out or treat yourself to a fancy dessert for a special occasion. Other times, however, you may want a meal that won't break the bank.
Eat This, Not That knows that people can get tired of picking up the same old cheap eats for a quick meal, so they found restaurants around the country where diners can get a full meal or dessert for under $10. The food site recently released a list of the best cheap places to eat in each state, including one longtime restaurant in Tennessee.
"These cheap eats are budget-friendly, allow you to take a break, and oftentimes try a regional dish that you can't find anywhere else."
So which restaurant is the cheapest place to eat in Tennessee?
Dino's
This dive bar is a hidden gem in East Nashville, offering great food and drinks for more than 40 years. Here's what Eat This, Not That had to say about it:
"Dino's has been a Nashville staple since 1970. Here, hot chicken will set you back $7, a BLT is $5, and the Saturday and Sunday only breakfast patty melt is $10. No matter what you order it's going to be good."
Check out the full report here.