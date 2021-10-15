Tom Brady Changes Mind About How Long He'll Play For

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is now addressing the possiblity of playing at age 55.

While speaking with Amazon's Hannah Storm and Andrea Kramer ahead of Thursday's (October 14) 28-22 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, the 44-year-old mentioned the possibility of playing another decade for the first time publicly.

"I really think I can play as long as I want,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I really do. I could literally play until I’m 50 or 55 if I wanted to. I don’t think I will obviously . . . my physical body won’t be the problem. I think it’ll just be, I’m just missing too much of life with my family.”