Major Update On Tom Brady's Injured Throwing Hand Thumb

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady believes he avoided serious injury to his throwing hand thumb during Sunday's (October 10) win against the Miami Dolphins.

ESPN's Jenna Laine, who initially reported the injury, said Brady doesn't expect to deal with "any issues beyond soreness" in preparation for Thursday (October 14) night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Brady's primary wide receiver, Mike Evans, told reporters he was unaware of the quarterback's injury during Sunday's win, while offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich confirmed he found out "very late in the game," ESPN reports.

Brady was seen with tape on his thumb and wrist after the game and said he's "old school" when it comes to injuries, opting not to disclose or reveal information about them.

"In my younger days, I probably would have never showed you guys," Brady said via ESPN'. "I'd probably try to keep it a secret. But, I think, at my old age, I don't care so much. It's just kind of a football injury, so I'll do my best to get ready for this game -- we'll see what happens."

In June, Brady told reporters at the Bucs' minicamp that he's confident "he'll be able to do some different things" he was unable to do in 2020 now that's finally had the surgical procedure he needed since last offseason, having played through a knee injury en route to winning his seventh Super Bowl in February.

"It was an injury I dealt with really since last April, May," Brady said. "I knew I would have to do something at the end of the year. Happy I did it.

"Something that certainly needed to be done. And there was a great outcome. I'm happy about that. I feel I'll be able to so some different things this year than I was able to do last year."