WHERE THE SIDEWALK ENDS: Albuquerque To Fix Bizarre Fence Line

One Albuquerque neighborhood is experiencing its own version of "Where the Sidewalk Ends." The back yard fence of one home in the area extends all the way to the edge of the sidewalk, making the pathway completely impassable, reported KRQE.

Rick De Reyes with the City of Albuquerque's Planning and Zoning Department said, "There’s a small wooden post fence that’s around that area. It's been there for quite some time."

Now, neighbors are looking for the City's help.

De Reyes said, "In all that whole time, the couple that owned this home, no one had ever complained, apparently. I guess somebody moved into the neighborhood and noticed and called the city."

No one knows exactly how long the fence has been covering the sidewalk, but Google Maps images from all the way back in 2014 show the fence.

"Code Enforcement went to take a look at it. It turns out the couple that owns this home is very elderly and they’re on a fixed income, but they do want to rectify the situation," De Reyes said.