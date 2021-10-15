Wife Of Steelers Assistant Coach Passes Away

By Jason Hall

October 15, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
Photo: Getty Images

Rayme Olsavsky, the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebackers coach and former player Jerry Olsavsky, has died, according to a team issued statement shared by Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten on his verified Twitter account Friday (October 15) morning.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers have heavy hearts with the unfortunate passing of Rayme Olsavsky," the statement from the Steelers read. "Words cannot express our sadness for Jerry and the loss of his wife. We will continue to support Jerry through this difficult time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Jerry and their entire families, including his three children Joseph, Emma and Dominic."

Jerry Olsavsky played linebacker for the Steelers from 1989-97 before spending the 1997 offseason with the Cincinatti Bengals and the 1998 season with the Baltimore Ravens, appearing in nine games before retiring.

Olsavsky spent several years coaching various teams before joining Youngstown State University as a linebackers coach in 2003 and held the position through the 2009 season.

The Youngstown native joined the Steelers as a defensive assistant in January 2010, replacing Lou Spanos, before being promoted to his current role of inside linebackers coach in February 2015.

The Steelers are scheduled to host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday (October 17) at Heinz Field.

