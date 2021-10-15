Wife Of Steelers Assistant Coach Passes Away

Rayme Olsavsky, the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebackers coach and former player Jerry Olsavsky, has died, according to a team issued statement shared by Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten on his verified Twitter account Friday (October 15) morning.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers have heavy hearts with the unfortunate passing of Rayme Olsavsky," the statement from the Steelers read. "Words cannot express our sadness for Jerry and the loss of his wife. We will continue to support Jerry through this difficult time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Jerry and their entire families, including his three children Joseph, Emma and Dominic."