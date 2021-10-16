Chris Martin's Children Both Have Credits On Coldplay's New Album

Both of Chris Martin's children, Apple (17) and Moses (15), helped Coldplay with their new album, Music of the Spheres. Releasing the record in full on Friday (October 15), fans can hear Moses' backing vocals on the track "Humankind," while Apple helped pen some of Coldplay's collaboration with Selena Gomez, "Let Somebody Go."

Martin appears quite proud of his children's accomplishments, the frontman drawing hearts around his children's names on the album's handwritten credits.

Moses Martin can be heard on the chorus of "Humankind," the 15-year-old singing alongside his father, "I say I know I know I know, we're only human/ I know I know I know/ How we're designed, yeah/ I know I know wI know/ We're only human/ But from another planet/ Still they call us Humankind."