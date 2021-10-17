Kourtney Kardashian Tags Along To Travis Barker's 'SNL' Performance

Kourtney Kardashian joined boyfriend Travis Barker in New York over the weekend as the Blink 182 drummer took the stage on Saturday Night Live.

The backstage support came just one week after Kim Kardashian made her SNL hosting debut which included a skit entitled, "The People's Kourt" where the younger Kardashian portrayed her big sis.

"Live from New York," Kourtney captioned an Instagram post featuring several behind-the-scenes flicks with her drummer beau. The two got cute and cozy before Travis hit the stage with Young Thug to perform the rapper's new song "Tick Tock."

Travis, 45, also shared photos of the pre-performance cuddle session to his Instagram stories.