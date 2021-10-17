Kourtney Kardashian Tags Along To Travis Barker's 'SNL' Performance
By Regina Park
October 17, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian joined boyfriend Travis Barker in New York over the weekend as the Blink 182 drummer took the stage on Saturday Night Live.
The backstage support came just one week after Kim Kardashian made her SNL hosting debut which included a skit entitled, "The People's Kourt" where the younger Kardashian portrayed her big sis.
"Live from New York," Kourtney captioned an Instagram post featuring several behind-the-scenes flicks with her drummer beau. The two got cute and cozy before Travis hit the stage with Young Thug to perform the rapper's new song "Tick Tock."
Travis, 45, also shared photos of the pre-performance cuddle session to his Instagram stories.
Travis also gave his Instagram followers a view from the set, showcasing his massive drums set and bright show lights.
Khloe Kardashian expressed her excitement for her sister's boyfriend, commenting "Congratulations!!!!!!! Let's goooooo," on his backstage post with Thugger.
Kourtney and Travis were spotted walking hand-in-hand in NYC before making their way to 30 Rock for the show. The two have been going steady since January and even hinted at spending "forever" together.