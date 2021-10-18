'ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY' 2-Hour Primetime Special Set To Air In November

By Kelly Fisher

October 18, 2021

Adele Live 2017 - Brisbane
Photo: Getty Images AsiaPac

Adele is gearing up to debut some of her latest work during “an extraordinary concert performance” next month.

CBS announced Monday (October 18) that the singing-songwriting powerhouse is filming a two-hour primetime special in Los Angeles ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY will include some of her biggest hits, as well as “the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years.” Adele will also sit down for an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey during the show. That marks “Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son,” the network noted. The special slated to broadcast Sunday, November 14 from 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET, and 8-10 p.m. PT. The special will also be available to stream on Paramount+, CBS announced.

ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY will air a few days before the “Someone Like You” artist announced she would debut her highly-anticipated album, 30, on November 19. “I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago,” Adele, 33, said in a recent post the release date. “Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!”

Ahead of the full album release, Adele unveiled her first single from the album “Easy On Me.” Watch her latest music video here:

