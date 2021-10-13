Adele Will Officially Make Her Return As '30' Gets Released In November

"It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life," Adele continued. "When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who's wild and says 'It's your Saturn return babes f*** it, you only live once.' The friend who'd stay up all night and just hold my hand while I'd sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn't want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D. That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self care!"

With rumors continue to swirl about whether Adele will have a Las Vegas residency for 2022, if there will be a TV special following the album release, the confirmation of 30's release date manages to bring a fuller picture for those who have been eagerly waiting for some new Adele. After billboards began popping up around the world with just the number "30," the speculation went into full force. The singer then revealed that the first single, "Easy On Me," would be released on October 15.

Adele's most recent post continued to explain what took so long for her to release 30. "And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I'd stopped checking in with them because I'd become so consumed by my own grief. I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it."

With the countdown officially beginning, fans now only have five more weeks to go until they can finally enjoy 30.