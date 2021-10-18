Kanye West Goes Incognito While Performing 'MBDTF' At An Italian Wedding

Kanye West and his mask made their return to Italy over the weekend.

On Saturday, the rapper, who married wife Kim Kardashian West in Florence in 2014, returned to the republic to perform at the wedding of D’Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany & Co. executive vice president Alexander Arnault. In true Kanye fashion, the Grammy Award winning star's ensemble had the Internet in a frenzy.

While performing hit records, including classics from his fifth studio album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Ye' rocked a full Balenciaga Blazer and jeans look, complete with a mask that covered his full face.