Luke Bryan Set To Host The 2021 CMA Awards

In a press release for Country Music's biggest night, Bryan revealed that he thought deeply about accepting the gig before he actually confirmed.

"The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down.

The "Bill Dance' singer is no stranger to having hosting duties. From 2013 to 2017, he was co-host of the Academy of Country Music Awards, and has been a judge on American Idol since 2018.