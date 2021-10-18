Luke Bryan Set To Host The 2021 CMA Awards
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 18, 2021
Country music fans--- it's official! Luke Bryan is set to host the 2021 CMA Awards this November. The two-time CMA Entertainer of the year took to Instagram to announce exciting the news, sharing:
"This is a pinch me moment! I’ll be hosting the 55th annual #CMAAwards or the first time! Tune in to the live show Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8/7c on ABC. Don’t miss Country Music’s biggest night!"
In a press release for Country Music's biggest night, Bryan revealed that he thought deeply about accepting the gig before he actually confirmed.
"The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down.
The "Bill Dance' singer is no stranger to having hosting duties. From 2013 to 2017, he was co-host of the Academy of Country Music Awards, and has been a judge on American Idol since 2018.
The prestigious award show will be returning to its longtime home at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena after having a socially distance ceremony in 2020. This year's nominees include Miranda Lambert, who remains the most nominated woman in CMA history with 58 career nominations (including three from this year), as well as Chris Stapleton and Eric Church who both received five nods a piece.
As for the Entertainer of The Year Award, Stapleton and Church are joined by Lambert, Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood in the star-studded category. Kane Brown, Ryan Hurd and Drew Parker have also been nominated this year for the very first time.
The 55th annual CMA Awards will air live on ABC at 7 p.m. CT Nov. 10.