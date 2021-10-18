Man Survives Car Explosion While Driving On Nashville Interstate

A 22-year-old man is recovering after surviving a car explosion on a Nashville Interstate.

Drew Kubinski was driving near Shelby Avenue on August 19 when his 2006 PT Cruiser, which had been converted into an electric vehicle years earlier, burst into flames and exploded, WKRN reports. He explained that one of the lithium ion batteries that powered the car shorted and exploded underneath the driver's seat.

Kubinski recalled the terrifying moment he had to quickly get to work to escape his burning car, using advice he learned from his fire chief father.

"In a matter of seconds, it shop up, [I] slammed on the breaks, I covered my face with my left hand, reached down for the seatbelt with the right hand, reached for the door and by the time that all happened the car slowed to probably like 15 or 20 miles an hour," he said. "And I tuck and rolled and just jumped out."

He survived the explosion, but unfortunately didn't come away from it unscathed. It's been two months since the incident, but Kubinski is still recovering after receiving third degree burns and undergoing four surgeries. He finally left the hospital and returned home where he goes to physical therapy throughout the week to build strength and regain mobility.

"It's amazing to think it was just six or seven weeks ago that he ultimately saved his own life," said Emily Kuhn, Kubinski's mother. "So, to see where he's at today is awesome."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical bills and living expenses as Kubinski is unable to work. As of Monday (October 18), it has surpassed over $32,000.