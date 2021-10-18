Nearly 20 Fans Arrested For Throwing Trash On Field At UT Football Game

Nearly 20 people were arrested and over 40 were kicked out of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville football game on Saturday (October 16) after fans began throwing trash on the field, WKRN reports.

The matchup was bound to be a big game at Neyland Stadium when former Volunteers head coach Lane Kiffin was set to return for the first time since 2009, now with his new team at Ole Miss. However, no one expected the game, which ended in a 31-26 loss for UT, to be as dramatic as it turned out to be.

With just 54 seconds left in the game, Vols fans were upset after a call by referees ended the team's chance at scoring. In response, many fans in the stands began throwing trash and other debris onto the field, including a golf ball that managed to hit Kiffin's arm while he spoke to officials.