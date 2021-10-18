These Are The Top 10 Colleges In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

October 18, 2021

There's nothing like the college experience. Future students seek a great education along with a comfortable campus life, engaging extracurricular activities, and much more. Some college and university alumni love to show off how great their former stomping grounds are, whether through homecomings or wearing school merchandise.

There are nearly 4,000 degree-granting institutions in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics. To help you find out which one is the best for you or your kids, WalletHub released a study ranking colleges and universities for 2022. They even provide rankings by region and state.

The best college in Florida, according to researchers, is...

The University of Florida!

Go wild, Gators! The university also ranked No. 1 when it came to admission rates and graduation rates in the Sunshine State.

Here were the Top 10 colleges and universities in Florida:

  1. University of Florida
  2. Florida State University
  3. University of Miami
  4. Florida Polytechnic University
  5. University of South Florida-Main Campus
  6. University of Central Florida
  7. Florida International University
  8. Florida Southern College
  9. Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
  10. The University of West Florida

Click here to check out the full rankings for colleges and universities across the country. You can also filter the results.

