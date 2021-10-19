Dave Grohl Says Nandi Bushell Is As Inspiring As The Beatles, Led Zeppelin

By Katrina Nattress

October 20, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Last year, Dave Grohl compared meeting Nandi Bushell via Zoom to meeting a Beatle. Now, he's saying that watching her drum is as inspiring as any Beatles, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC or Rolling Stones album.

"If you want to see the true meaning of rock & roll, watch Nandi play the drums," he gushed during an interview with Rolling Stone. "That is as inspiring as any Beatles record, any Zeppelin record, any AC/DC record, any Stones record. To watch her play the drums and see her passion and belief in this music … if that doesn’t inspire you, I don’t know what will."

After getting embroiled in an epic drum battle last year (which Nandi won handily), the 11-year-old prodigy joined the Foos onstage to play "Everlong" during a show in Los Angeles over the summer.

"The fact that we got to share a moment with her onstage makes all of this worthwhile," Dave continued. "And the funniest thing is, after jamming with Nandi, 'Everlong' went back on the charts."

Nandi called the experience "the best night of [her] entire life" and she's had a lot of a good nights. During her time in LA, she also wrote a song called "The Children Will Rise Up" with Tom Morello and his son Roman, which came out earlier this month.

Foo FightersNandi Bushell
