Eve Reveals The Intense Moment She Found Out She Was Pregnant

Eve nearly broke the Internet over the weekend when the 42-year old rapper revealed that was expecting her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper. But what fans didn't know is that she discovered the big news just before taking the stage for her Verzuz battle against Trina.

On Tuesday, the rapper stopped by Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club to promote her new ABC show Queens ---co-starring Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez --- and opened up about the intense moment that she found out about her pregnancy. When Charlamagne Tha God asked if she loved her Verzuz battle against Trina, Eve shared:

"Well what's crazy is, that's when I just found out I was pregnant. I literally, newly was pregnant. And I was stressed thee **** out, because my stylist didn't bring me no clothes. So that whole day, I had a meltdown right before we went on. So, I loved it because it was Trina...and thank God for Swizz. 'Cause Swizz took care of me, and Swizz knew. So I was stressed out. I was like 'Am I standing too much?' 'Am I screaming too much?' 'Can you rap when you're pregnant' I kept thinking about the baby. It's my first child!"