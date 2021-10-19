Happy Hottie: Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Celebrate Anniversary
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 19, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine are in love.
On Monday, the hot pair celebrated their one-year anniversary together, and blessed social media with all their cutesy couple moments from the last twelve months. In one photo, the "Body" rapper rocked a bikini as her beau took a sip from the glass that was sitting on her backside. Meg simply captioned the adorable moment:
"1year of fun with you"
The trip down memory lane didn't stop there. Megan's photo dump also included precious behind the scenes moments from the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she won best new collaboration and the 2021 Grammy Awards, where she won best new artist, best rap performance and best rap song for "Savage" featuring Beyonce.
As for Pardi, he put together a 1 minute and 25 second video for his lady love, with John Legend's "All Of Me" playing in the background. He captioned the sweet video:
"1 year, forever to go."
The social media PDA and celebration comes exactly one year after Megan confirmed her relationship with the songwriter back in February via Instagram Live. In the video, she defended her then-new boo against negative comments, saying:
“People don’t know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn’t like what they was trying to say about Pardi. Cause he is so calm and so sweet. And very, you know … That’s my boo. And I really like him … He is so perfect and he would never do anything to hurt me, just so y’all know.”
Earlier this month, the famous Hottie reassured fans that her relationship with Pardi was still going strong, sharing with Taraji P Henson on Facebook Watch series Peace Of Mind with Taraji:
"My boyfriend does make me very happy. He definitely takes care of me emotionally. He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good."
Slaying Adversity with Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion shares how she has overcome so much adversity in her life and still maintains a positive outlook. Amber Morino tells how she overcame childhood abuse and the difficult years she faced in the foster care system. Dr. TK Jackson offers tips on staying mentally healthy in the face of toxicity and adversity.Posted by Taraji P. Henson on Saturday, October 9, 2021
Congrats to the happy couple.