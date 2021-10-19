Kanye West Rocks A Prosthetic Mask (With Eye Shadow) For Taxi Cab Ride

Kanye West, legally known now as just Ye, rocked a prosthetic mask that will make you do a double-take.

On Monday (October 18), the rapper, wore an eye-popping prosthetic mask for his yellow cab ride out of JFK airport in New York City, alongside headphones, a leather jacket, acid-wash black jeans and calf-high rain boots. The look was preceded by a pandemic-compliant cloth mask, but it was the head-covering mask (with eye shadow) that truly caught photographers by surprise. Click here to see the photos!

This marks the second time that Ye has been seen wearing a Halloween-ready look in recent days. He was spotted rocking another mask in Venice, Italy, where he performed at the wedding of D’Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany & Co. executive vice president Alexander Arnault.

On the very same day as the Big Apple appearance, word spread that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams approved a petition by the rapper to officially change his name to Ye, with no middle or last name. In August, it was reported that he filed the petition, admitting that he was making the change for personal reasons.

"I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means ‘you,’” the rapper told Big Boy of the moniker in 2018. “So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye - just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are.'"