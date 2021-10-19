Louisiana Will Have A Special Float In Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Louisiana will have a special float in this year's 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and it will be hard to miss.

According to a press release, the "Celebration Gator" draws inspiration from "all facets of Louisiana's culture and thriving tourist appeal" and includes a recreation of the colorful view of a New Orleans French Quarter street, per WBRZ.

"In addition to celebrating the state's unique fusion of European, Caribbean, African, and Native American cultures," the release states, "the float will include participants dressed in lavish baby gator costumes, as well as a team of stilt walkers, all done in an elaborate celebration of Louisiana traditions for millions of spectators in New York City and TV viewers across the nation."

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, along with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and Macy's, made the announcement on Tuesday (October 19), giving a glimpse of the massive, 60-foot-long alligator-themed float that will hit the streets of New York City next month.

"When it comes to parading, there is one thing Louisiana knows how to do and that's throwing a party on wheels aboard the biggest float we can build," said Nungesser. "In celebrating our state's incredible lineup of music, food, and culture, we hope people from all over the country, and the world, will take part in visiting our lively state where every day is a celebration of life, and we treat you like family. Participating in a parade as historic as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a real honor for the people of Louisiana."