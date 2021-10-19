Major Water Main Break Impacts 'Several Zip Codes' In Charlotte

A large water main break in Charlotte impacted "several zip codes," WCNC reports, sending a large portion of the area into a boil water advisory. The break also impacted several Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

According to Charlotte Water, a large water main break was reported around 5 p.m. Monday (October 18) at the 1400 block of Remount Road. Crews worked quickly to isolate the break and close the valves, with all service being restored by midnight.

Charlotte Water encourages customers who were impacted by a loss of water to boil water "vigorously" for at least one minute if used for human consumption as they continue testing water samples over the next few days. This includes water for drinking, making ice, preparing food, brushing your teeth and washing dishes. If you didn't experience a loss of water or water pressure, the company says it is safe to drink.

To follow along on any updates, check the official social media accounts for Charlotte Water & Sewer here or visit their website.