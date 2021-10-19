Nashville's 'Soccer Moses' Gets His Own Beer

By Sarah Tate

October 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The man known throughout Nashville as "Soccer Moses" is getting his own beer.

Soccer Moses, whose Twitter bio describes himself as "a reluctant prophet" serving Nashville "as they enter the promised land," is known for attending Nashville SC games in full Biblical attire, beard and all, championing his team to "Let my people goal." Now, his holy city is returning the favor by giving him his own beer, FOX 17 reports.

On Monday (October 18), he took to social media to announce a partnership with local brewery Yazoo that includes his own "Let My People Gold" beer, what the brewing company describes as "an easy drinking golden lager." The yellow and blue can celebrates Nashville SC colors and features Soccer Moses parting the "Red Sea," or in this case, a sea of golden beer.

The Soccer Moses lager will be available for purchase by the case starting Thursday (October 21), but supplies are limited. Check here for more information.

According to the video announcement, a portion of the proceeds of the "Let My People Gold" lager will be donated to the Kickin' It 615 organization, which aims to give kids a safe and healing environment to play soccer.

Check out the announcement below.

