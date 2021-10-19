Oklahoma City Zoo Hosting An Adults-Only 'Haunt The Zoo'

By Ginny Reese

October 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Zoo is hosting an adults-only night of fun, reported Oklahoma News 4. With Halloween just right around the corner, grown ups are gearing up for the "Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up."

The event will take place on Friday, October 29th. It will last from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

So what is Haunt the Zoo?

The event will have themed bars, treats, live music, and "immersive haunted experiences."

Oklahoma City Zoo's event manager Jenna Dodson said:

"This year’s theme of time travel was inspired by the pandemic. The pandemic’s interruption of everyday routines has caused people to lose track of time, forget what day or even what month it is. We thought we would embrace the time distortion phenomena and have fun with it."

Tickets for the event are available now. General admission is $40 per person and $30 per person for ZOOfriends members.

VIP tickets are $60 per person and $50 for ZOOfriends members. This will include early access into the event and access to a VIP lounge with full bars and hors d'oeuvres.

Click here to get your tickets.

There are drink packages available starting at $15.

