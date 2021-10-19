Organization Declines Donation From Jamie Lynn Spears' Book

Jamie Lynn Spears pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds of her upcoming book to a mental health nonprofit organization — but the nonprofit declined to accept any donation.

This Is My Brave is an organization that aims to share true stories about mental health in many ways, including comedy, music, poetry and others.

On October 11, one day after World Mental Health Day, Jamie Lynn announced on social media that she finished her memoir, Things I Should Have Said. She explained at the time, in part:

“I’ve spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to.

“I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else.”

Jamie Lynn went on to say that she hopes her book can help others, announcing that she planned to donate a portion of her proceeds to This Is My Brave. The organization, however, announced on its own Instagram account that it would not accept her donation:

“We hear you.

“This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book.

“We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales.”