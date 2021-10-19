Organization Declines Donation From Jamie Lynn Spears' Book
By Kelly Fisher
October 19, 2021
Jamie Lynn Spears pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds of her upcoming book to a mental health nonprofit organization — but the nonprofit declined to accept any donation.
This Is My Brave is an organization that aims to share true stories about mental health in many ways, including comedy, music, poetry and others.
On October 11, one day after World Mental Health Day, Jamie Lynn announced on social media that she finished her memoir, Things I Should Have Said. She explained at the time, in part:
“I’ve spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to.
“I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else.”
Jamie Lynn went on to say that she hopes her book can help others, announcing that she planned to donate a portion of her proceeds to This Is My Brave. The organization, however, announced on its own Instagram account that it would not accept her donation:
“We hear you.
“This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book.
“We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales.”
Multiple news outlets report Tuesday (October 19) that This Is My Brave faced backlash at the heels of reports that the Spears family would not help Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle. That comes after Jamie Lynn faced criticism that prompted her to change the title of her memoir from I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring It Out, a reference to Britney’s 1990s hit “…Baby One More Time.” Jamie Lynn spoke out in defense of her sister after Britney’s bombshell testimony in court this summer, saying she’d “honestly like to sue my family.” Jamie Lynn said at the time: “I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do…Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after. Note that."
Entertainment Weekly stated that Jamie Lynn’s representatives did not immediately comment on This Is My Brave’s decision to decline the donation. However, an unnamed source told PEOPLE that the younger Spears sister was “totally blindsided” by the public announcement, and questioned the mission of the organization.