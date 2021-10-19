Selena Gomez Debuts Sleek New Bob Hairstyle

By Emily Lee

October 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It's a whole new Selena!

On Monday (October 18), Selena Gomez debuted a sleek new hairstyle on TikTok. In the video, the 29-year-old pop star shows off her new bob while inviting fans to an Only Murders in the Building finale watch party. While Gomez was trying to bring attention to her Hulu series, fans couldn't get enough of her new look.

"You look so good with short hair, Selena," one fan wrote. Another told the actress she was giving off "2017 MET Gala vibes" with her latest chop.

@selenagomez

Only Murders in the Building watch party 10/19 6:00pm PST!

♬ original sound - Selena Gomez

While the first season of Only Murders in the Building came to an end on Tuesday (October 19), fans can rest easy knowing Gomez will return as Mabel Mora in season two. Last month, Hulu announced Only Murders in the Building has already been picked up for a second season. The news came shortly after Hulu revealed Only Murders in the Building was the most-watched original comedy on premiere day and its most-watched comedy across all SVOD titles ever on the platform.

For those who may not have tuned into the series just yet, Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Gomez, living in the same apartment building who come together to investigate the mysterious death of one of their neighbors.

As of now, it's unclear when Only Murders in the Building will return at Hulu. In the meantime, though, we can all theorize about what will happen to Mabel next season after that shocking final scene.

