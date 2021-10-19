Selena Gomez Joins Coldplay For First Live Performance Of 'Let Somebody Go'
By Emily Lee
October 19, 2021
To support the release of their latest album, Music of the Spheres, Coldplay is undertaking a weeklong residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The band's takeover began on Monday (October 18) with a little help from Selena Gomez.
Gomez joined Coldplay to perform 'Let Somebody Go,' their heartbreaking duet off Music of the Spheres. This was the first-ever live performance of the track, as well. Seeing Gomez and Chris Martin on stage together was truly a sight to behold.
The song details the pain of realizing it's time to let somebody you love go. "We had a kind of love/I thought that it would never end/Oh, my lover, oh, my other, oh, my friend/We talked around in circles and/We talked around and then/I loved you to the moon and back again," Martin sings in the first verse. Gomez then chimes in on the second verse with her own melancholy words: "All the storms we weathered/ Everything that we went through/Now without you, what on earth am I to do?"
Martin played piano for the moving performance, while Gomez stood nearby by in an all-black ensemble. Numerous celestial images adorned the set, as well, to match the aesthetic of Music of the Spheres.
During Coldplay's iHeartRadio Album Release Party last week, Martin opened up about the creative process behind the band's ninth studio album. "Each record sort of tells us what it wants to be. The last record we made was called everyday life and that was kind of, a very personal album we were trying to make universal," he explained. "And I feel like this one is trying to make the universal personal."
Though Gomez has previously said she wanted to put music on the backburner while she focuses on acting, the Rare Beauty founder recently confirmed she is, in fact, working on new music. "I'm starting to work on a new album right now so I'm really excited and have so much to say," Gomez revealed. "I'm very lucky because I love doing what I do and I wouldn't be able to do it if it weren't for amazing people ... and those who are fans. So I'm very happy to be a part of all of the things I can do."