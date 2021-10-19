Selena Gomez Joins Coldplay For First Live Performance Of 'Let Somebody Go'

To support the release of their latest album, Music of the Spheres, Coldplay is undertaking a weeklong residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The band's takeover began on Monday (October 18) with a little help from Selena Gomez.

Gomez joined Coldplay to perform 'Let Somebody Go,' their heartbreaking duet off Music of the Spheres. This was the first-ever live performance of the track, as well. Seeing Gomez and Chris Martin on stage together was truly a sight to behold.

The song details the pain of realizing it's time to let somebody you love go. "We had a kind of love/I thought that it would never end/Oh, my lover, oh, my other, oh, my friend/We talked around in circles and/We talked around and then/I loved you to the moon and back again," Martin sings in the first verse. Gomez then chimes in on the second verse with her own melancholy words: "All the storms we weathered/ Everything that we went through/Now without you, what on earth am I to do?"

Martin played piano for the moving performance, while Gomez stood nearby by in an all-black ensemble. Numerous celestial images adorned the set, as well, to match the aesthetic of Music of the Spheres.