Man Calls Cops Over Hallucinations Of Shootings, Faces Drug Charges

A North Carolina man who called police while experiencing hallucinations of shootings is now facing multiple drug charges.

Ryan Thomas Philbrook, 24, of Colington, was charged with the following, according to the Dare County Sheriff's Office via WAVY.com:

(F) PWIMSD (Possesion with the intent to manufature, sell, or deliver) Schedule IV Controlled Substance

(F) Possession of Methamphetamine

(F) Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance

(M) Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance

(M) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The Dare County Sheriff's Office said it received a report from an individual claiming he was "being shot at" in the area of Colington Harbor on Sir Chandler Drive at 8:00 a.m. on October 14.

Deputies arrived at the scene and instead observed that the caller was experiencing hallucinations and found unspecified amounts of Xanas, Suboxone, LSD, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, a digital scale, packaging materials and numerous pieces of paraphernalia during their investigation into the incident.

"On October 14, 2021, at approximately 8:10 am, Deputies in the A-District responded to a report of an individual being shot at in the Sir Chandler Drive area of Colington Harbor," a Dare County news release stated. "Once the Deputies arrived, they were able to determine that no one was being shot at and the caller was having hallucinations."

Philbrook was released on a $30,000 secured bond, according to the Dare County Sheriff's Office.