Over $20 Million Worth Of Marijuana Found In Southern Oregon

Oregon authorities have been busting several illegal marijuana operations lately. These grows would hold millions of dollars worth of weed, and one operation unveiled in Southern Oregon was no exception.

The Klamath Falls Police Department says the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) served a search warrant at a large warehouse in downtown Klamath Falls on Tuesday (October 19).

BINET and other law enforcement agencies reportedly found drying and processed marijuana in the building. Authorities say its black market street value of over $20 million.

Twenty-eight workers and some children were found inside tents and temporary living quarters, officials say. It turns out the parents were working as trimmers for the illegal production. Child welfare agents reportedly responded to the scene for the kids.